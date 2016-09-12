Fundraisers and a rare California campaign appearance come off Clinton's schedule

Hillary Clinton will be missing out on several fundraising stops and a rare California campaign event because of her illness.

Clinton felt ill during a 9/11 commemoration Sunday in New York and had to leave early, and her doctor later said she was recovering from a bout of pneumonia that had been diagnosed on Friday.

Clinton was scheduled to raise money in San Francisco on Monday and Los Angeles on Tuesday, including a big-ticket affair at the home of Diane von Furstenberg and Barry Diller.

She was also expected to make a rare public appearance in California -- a state so reliably Democratic that presidential nominees usually don’t bother stumping there -- with a speech on the economy.

The campaign hasn't said whether Clinton will still make her previously scheduled trip to Las Vegas on Wednesday for more campaigning.

Meanwhile, her allies are still hitting the road to campaign for her. President Obama is heading to Philadelphia on Tuesday, and First Lady Michelle Obama is expected to be in northern Virginia on Friday. Clinton’s running mate, Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, is stumping in Ohio on Monday and Michigan on Tuesday.