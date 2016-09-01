Hillary Clinton had her biggest fundraising month yet in August

Hillary Clinton's campaign enters September with $68 million banked after her biggest fundraising month to date.

When other affiliated fundraising committees are included, the Democratic Party and its standard-bearer headed into September with a combined $152 million to spend.

"We are heading into the final two months of the race with the resources we need to organize and mobilize millions of voters across the country," Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook said in a statement Thursday.

Clinton raised $143 million in August, her campaign said, $62 million directly for her campaign and $81 million for joint fundraising committees with the Democratic National Committee — the Hillary Victory Fund and Hillary Action Funds.

That's an increase from the more than $89 million she and the joint committees raised in July, the month she accepted the Democratic presidential nomination.

The campaign said 2.3 million people have donated directly to her campaign, at an average of about $50.

Clinton spent much of August courting bigger checks at wealthy enclaves across the country, including a trip last week through Southern California and the Bay Area.

What she has not done as much is actually campaign. On Labor Day, she is scheduled to return to the trail in Ohio.

Republican Donald Trump has not yet announced his fundraising totals for August. He ended July with $38.4 million in cash on hand.