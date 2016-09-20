Hillary Clinton on the balancing act of running for president

Jimmy Fallon didn't muss Hillary Clinton's hair, as he did to Donald Trump days earlier on the "Tonight Show."

But she did get some hair tips, via a letter from a child viewer that Fallon read: "Cut your hair."

The child suggested she return to her style from November 1994, when she was a senator.

“This is a very sophisticated child," Clinton joked, adding that her hairstyle was "one of my constant themes."

There was a more serious discussion on the show about the challenge of running for president as a woman, something President Obama recently speculated was a factor in the tighter-than-expected race.

Clinton said the balancing act any candidate must navigate of being seen as both serious and relatable is "especially tricky for women. It just is."

She noted criticism from some Republicans of a recent television interview for seeming too serious as she discussed the fight against Islamic State.

"Well, you don’t talk about ISIS with a big grin on your face. They’re a barbaric, evil group that we have to defeat and wipe out," she said. "But it is a constant balancing act. How do you keep the energy and the positive spirit while taking seriously what you need to?"

Clinton said being president wasn't something she dreamed about as a child. It "wasn’t even within the realm of the possible for little girls back then."

But it informs her vision now of what she wants to do: lead a country "where barriers are knocked down, and little girls and little boys can feel like they can go as far as their hard work will take them without regard to race and ethnicity and gender and sexual orientation."

Clinton's appearance, which aired Monday night, was taped Friday before this weekend's bombing in New York. It opened with Fallon donning a surgical mask and lathering his hands with Purell after greeting Clinton, who was still shaking off pneumonia. She assured him she wasn't contagious.

Clinton teased Trump for his "bromance" with Vladimir Putin and also Fallon for his light treatment of the Republican nominee when he interviewed him.

She presented the NBC host a bag of softballs.