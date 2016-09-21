TRAIL GUIDE
Donald Trump heads to Toledo, Ohio, Wednesday. Hillary Clinton rallies in Orlando, Fla.

  • Hillary Clinton had nearly $20 million more cash on hand than Donald Trump at the end of August
  • Trump says black communities are in the worse shape "ever, ever, ever"
  • Trump's campaign tries to use gender to undercut Clinton's candidacy
  • The two candidates' responses to the weekend's bombs show voters a stark difference in approaches to national security
Sept. 21, 2016
Hillary Clinton sketches a vision of Tim Kaine as her vice president

Michael A. Memoli

Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine are both investing a lot of time in debate prep these days. But they’re also testing each other out in veep prep.

"I'm storing up what I'm learning about him from people," Clinton told People in a newly released interview. "I intend to interrogate his three children."

In the interview, the Democratic ticket gave an early assessment of how they see working together in the White House with a job description for Kaine that sounds an awful lot like what Joe Biden does in the Obama administration.

“I’ve seen it up close and know how important it is,” Clinton said of the vice presidency. “This is the person - the last person in the room. This is the person that you see every day, that you sit down and talk with. And yes, there’s a lot of serious stuff to talk about, but kidding each other, getting some release from all of the constant stress, that's a big part of it, too.”

Asked about specific policy areas Kaine might focus on, Clinton first cited his experience as a city councilor and mayor of Richmond, Va.

“We’ve got work to do in a lot of our cities, and I’m going to want him helping to give direction to that,” she said.

She also pointed to his experience in Latin America as a former missionary, and his fluency in Spanish.

“We want to make sure that our neighbors to the south are going to be good partners with us in so many ways, to fight climate change, to enhance security, to create more links between our people. So it’s a broad menu of possibilities,” she said.

As part of his implementation of the president’s stimulus program, Biden -- who earned the title “sheriff”-- interacted regularly with local government officials, often insisting they reach out to him directly to report problems.

Biden also has played a big role in the administration’s policy in the Western Hemisphere, traveling often to Central America in particular and working closely with Brazil. He’s joked that Obama told him: “You do the hemisphere.”

For his part, Kaine said he expects to play a role, but noted that ultimately “the president is the boss.”

“The vice president has a wonderful ability to make a case and influence and promote the administration being its very, very best. But at the end of the day it’s the president who has that weight on the shoulders,” he said.

Kaine joked about the hours he and his wife spent with the entire Clinton family before he was named to the ticket, and when Bill Clinton pulled him aside for a private conversation.

“I felt like a prospective son-in-law getting interviewed,” he said. “I really felt like he had to kick the tires, too.”

