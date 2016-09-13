TRAIL GUIDE
Trail Guide CAMPAIGN 2016
NATION POLITICS TRAIL GUIDE

While Hillary Clinton recuperates from her pneumonia, President Obama will campaign for her Tuesday in Philadelphia. Donald Trump continues his trail through the battleground states, unveiling a new childcare plan Tuesday evening in Pennsylvania.

  • Hillary Clinton's new ad shows Donald Trump insulting people, a day after Trump's ad showed Clinton insulting people
  • Trump tries to win over suburbanites and female voters with new childcare agenda
  • President Obama returns to the campaign trail while Clinton recuperates
  • Do presidential candidates need tell the public about their health? How much?
  • Why is this doctor promoting new theories about Clinton's health?
  • Hillary Clinton wants millennial support, but how does she get them to vote?
Sept. 13, 2016
8:50 a.m. Sept. 13, 2016, 8:50 a.m.

Campaign says Hillary Clinton is still resting at home but 'feeling better'

Noah Bierman

Campaign says Hillary Clinton is still resting at home but 'feeling better'

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Hillary Clinton is "feeling better and still plans to remain home today," campaign spokesman Nick Merrill said Tuesday.

Clinton had been scheduled to campaign and attend fundraisers in California before she fell ill and had to leave an event early Sunday, after which her campaign said she had been diagnosed earlier with pneumonia.

The campaign has been criticized for lacking transparency about Clinton's health and other matters.

Latest updates

By the numbers

All things Clinton | All things Trump

How does Clinton or Trump get to 270 electoral votes? Play with our map.

Who's endorsing who? Find out which celebrities support each candidate.

Find out which Republicans support Donald Trump

Get free news and analysis in your inbox daily from our political team.

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
66°