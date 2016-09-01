latimes.com
Network of Latino conservatives wants voters to leave ballot space blank, rather than vote for Trump or Clinton

Brian Bennett

Last month, a group of Latino conservatives met with Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York as part of an effort to temper his stands on immigration. Wednesday’s speech in Phoenix has killed their effort, seemingly for good.

“I thought we would try to move him to the center on immigration, to get him to support some sort of legalization,” Alfonso Aguilar, the head of the Latino Partnership for Conservative Principles, said in a telephone interview.

On Thursday, Aguilar decided to withdraw his support for Trump.

“It was certainly a nativist speech, and it was very scary,” Aguilar said. “I thought it was a terrible speech. I decided to withdraw my support. It was clear I couldn’t support him.” 

“You could tell it [the speech] was written by people who have that restrictionist philosophy and are obsessed with population control," he said. "When was that a conservative position?” 

Aguilar, who was the head of the office of citizenship in the George W. Bush administration, said he is encouraging fellow Latino conservatives to vote Republican in state and local races but to leave the space for president blank.

“We want people to vote, but not for Hillary and not for Trump and not for any of the other candidates,” he said.

