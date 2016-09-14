In a rare move, the New Hampshire Union Leader spurns a Republican (Donald Trump) with its endorsement

When it comes to endorsements, the New Hampshire Union Leader is usually a sure thing for Republican presidential hopefuls.

Then there's Donald Trump.

As Trump arrives in New Hampshire on Thursday, he'll find a front-page editorial in the state's most influential newspaper denouncing his candidacy and showcasing its support of Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson. It's the first time in more than 100 years the paper will not endorse a Republican for president.

"The man is a liar, a bully, a buffoon. He denigrates any individual or group that displeases him," writes Joseph McQuaid, the newspaper's publisher. "He has dishonored military veterans and their families, made fun of the physically frail, and changed political views almost as often as he has changed wives."

McQuaid and Trump battled during the Republican primary, with Trump labeling the paper a failure for its coverage of his campaign and declining to attend a forum it hosted for the candidates. The paper eventually endorsed New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. Still, Trump went on to win the New Hampshire primary.

While the editorial focused mainly on Trump, McQuaid hardly spared Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, calling her "a selfish, self-centered, sanctimonious prig."

Johnson and his running mate, former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, are not the "lesser of two" evils, he wrote.

"They would be worth considering under many circumstances," the editorial said. "In today’s dark times, they are a bright light of hope and reason."