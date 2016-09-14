Donald Trump campaigns in Ohio. Hillary Clinton is still recovering from pneumonia, but her campaign — including Bill Clinton and Chelsea Clinton — continues to pack in events.
- Clinton's doctor releases a statement outlining, among other things, the candidate's recovery from pneumonia
- Trump's televised consult with Dr. Oz is another odd turn. His campaign says he won't get into the weeds, but Dr. Oz complicates matters by announcing that Trump shared exam results
- Trump is interrupted by a pastor in Flint, Mich., who tells him not to "give a political speech"
- Bill and Chelsea Clinton plan to step down from a board at the family's foundation if Hillary Clinton is elected president
In a rare move, the New Hampshire Union Leader spurns a Republican (Donald Trump) with its endorsement
