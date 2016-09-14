TRAIL GUIDE
Donald Trump campaigns in Ohio. Hillary Clinton is still recovering from pneumonia, but her campaign — including Bill Clinton and Chelsea Clinton — continues to pack in events.

  • Clinton's doctor releases a statement outlining, among other things, the candidate's recovery from pneumonia
  • Trump's televised consult with Dr. Oz is another odd turn. His campaign says he won't get into the weeds, but Dr. Oz complicates matters by announcing that Trump shared exam results
  • Trump is interrupted by a pastor in Flint, Mich., who tells him not to "give a political speech"
  • Bill and Chelsea Clinton plan to step down from a board at the family's foundation if Hillary Clinton is elected president
Sept. 14, 2016
6:48 p.m. Sept. 14, 2016, 6:48 p.m.

In a rare move, the New Hampshire Union Leader spurns a Republican (Donald Trump) with its endorsement

Kurtis Lee

When it comes to endorsements, the New Hampshire Union Leader is usually a sure thing for Republican presidential hopefuls.

Then there's Donald Trump.

As Trump arrives in New Hampshire on Thursday, he'll find a front-page editorial in the state's most influential newspaper denouncing his candidacy and showcasing its support of Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson. It's the first time in more than 100 years the paper will not endorse a Republican for president.

"The man is a liar, a bully, a buffoon. He denigrates any individual or group that displeases him," writes Joseph McQuaid, the newspaper's publisher. "He has dishonored military veterans and their families, made fun of the physically frail, and changed political views almost as often as he has changed wives."

McQuaid and Trump battled during the Republican primary, with Trump labeling the paper a failure for its coverage of his campaign and declining to attend a forum it hosted for the candidates. The paper eventually endorsed New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. Still, Trump went on to win the New Hampshire primary. 

While the editorial focused mainly on Trump, McQuaid hardly spared Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, calling her "a selfish, self-centered, sanctimonious prig."

Johnson and his running mate, former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, are not the "lesser of two" evils, he wrote.

"They would be worth considering under many circumstances," the editorial said. "In today’s dark times, they are a bright light of hope and reason."

