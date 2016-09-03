Indiana Gov. Mike Pence set to release tax returns next week; no word on release by Donald Trump

Republican vice presidential hopeful Mike Pence is ready to release his tax returns.

But don't expect the same for Donald Trump.

In an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press," set to air Sunday, the Indiana governor said he will release his returns next week.

When asked whether Trump also will release his returns, however, Pence said no, citing an ongoing audit of the Republican presidential nominee's taxes.

"Donald Trump will be releasing his tax returns at the completion of an audit," said Pence, adding "we'll see" if Trump releases his returns prior to election day.

Trump has repeatedly said he won't release any of his recent returns, citing the Internal Revenue Service review.

But the IRS says all taxpayers are free to make their returns public, regardless of whether they are being audited.

And every major party nominee since Richard Nixon has released tax returns.

Trump's refusal to follow precedent has fueled speculation that the tax records show he pays little or no taxes, makes scant charitable contributions or is not as wealthy as he has claimed.

In August, Hillary Clinton, the Democratic presidential nominee, released 2015 tax returns that showed she and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, earned $10.6 million.