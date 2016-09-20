Internet blasts Donald Trump Jr. for comparing Syrian refugees to Skittles

Donald Trump Jr. compared Syrian refugees to a lethal bowl of Skittles in a meme — but the internet did not agree.

“This image says it all,” Trump Jr. wrote in his tweet of the meme. “Let’s end the politically correct agenda that doesn’t put America first. #trump2016."

Twitter users, including former staffers for President Obama, fired back with graphic images of children and people covered in blood from the war in Syria or fleeing on sinking boats.