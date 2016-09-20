TRAIL GUIDE
Donald Trump will stop off at High Point University in North Carolina Tuesday before heading to Kenansville, N.C. Hillary Clinton continues to tell voters to "get off the sidelines."

Internet blasts Donald Trump Jr. for comparing Syrian refugees to Skittles

Christine Rushton

Donald Trump Jr. compared Syrian refugees to a lethal bowl of Skittles in a meme — but the internet did not agree.

“This image says it all,” Trump Jr. wrote in his tweet of the meme. “Let’s end the politically correct agenda that doesn’t put America first. #trump2016."

Twitter users, including former staffers for President Obama, fired back with graphic images of children and people covered in blood from the war in Syria or fleeing on sinking boats. 

Trump Jr. echoed his father Donald Trump’s call to limit or suspend immigration from unspecified countries they see as putting Americans at risk. They renewed the argument Monday after a suspect was captured in the bombings in New York and New Jersey over the weekend.

“These attacks and many others were made possible because of our extremely open immigration system,” Trump said at a rally in Estero, Fla., on Monday. “Immigration security is national security.”

A Skittles spokesman released a statement Monday disavowing the comparison, saying, "Skittles are candy. Refugees are people." 

