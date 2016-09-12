TRAIL GUIDE
Hillary Clinton canceled her trip to California this week after a diagnosis of pneumonia. Donald Trump makes an appearance in Baltimore Monday before heading to North Carolina.

  • Donald Trump said on Fox Monday morning that he would release results from a recent physical
  • A few minutes later on CNBC, Trump took shots at Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, US Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and the FBI, before releasing a new ad
  • Hillary Clinton diagnosed with pneumonia, cancels California trip but will teleconference in to one fundraiser.
  • Clinton felt unwell at a Sept. 11 service. The Secret Service denied a report that it violated protocol when Clinton departed. The campaign says it 'could have done better yesterday'
  • In California, Clinton holds a wide lead
Sept. 12, 2016
6:58 a.m. Sept. 12, 2016, 6:58 a.m. washington

House Republican says Trump envisions himself as a 'strong man' like Putin

Noah Bierman

House Republican says Trump envisions himself as a 'strong man' like Putin

The Republican who leads the House Homeland Security Committee said he spoke with Donald Trump Sunday to school him that Russian President Vladimir Putin "is not our friend."

"I urged caution when it comes to this man," Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas, a Trump supporter, said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."  "He respects him in terms of his strength, being a strong man.  I think Mr. Trump envisions himself in that light as well.  But [I] urged caution to not think that we can embrace him."

Did Trump get the message? Maybe not, according to McCaul, who, like many in his party views Putin as a "very dangerous man."

"Well, his advisors do,"  McCaul said. 

 

