House Republican says Trump envisions himself as a 'strong man' like Putin

The Republican who leads the House Homeland Security Committee said he spoke with Donald Trump Sunday to school him that Russian President Vladimir Putin "is not our friend."

"I urged caution when it comes to this man," Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas, a Trump supporter, said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe." "He respects him in terms of his strength, being a strong man. I think Mr. Trump envisions himself in that light as well. But [I] urged caution to not think that we can embrace him."

Did Trump get the message? Maybe not, according to McCaul, who, like many in his party views Putin as a "very dangerous man."

"Well, his advisors do," McCaul said.