Michelle Obama's campaign trail debut is a reminder of the enthusiasm other Democrats can inspire for Clinton

“Elections aren’t just about who votes, but who doesn’t vote,” Michelle Obama told a crowd of students at George Mason University on Friday afternoon during her debut as an energetic surrogate for Hillary Clinton. “And that is especially true for young people like all of you.”

The Clinton campaign is hoping the first lady can help reignite the diverse coalition of voters that propelled President Obama to office by turning out in record numbers — but has been less enthusiastic about Clinton.

Michelle Obama showered praise on Clinton, attacked Donald Trump as unstable and intolerant, and cautioned the 3,000 or so students assembled that they will put her husband’s legacy at risk if they stay home on election day.

And, of course, Obama took advantage of Trump's pronouncement Friday that he no longer believes her husband was born outside the U.S.

Obama took aim at those “who continued to question for the past eight years and right up to this very day whether my husband was even born in this country.”

“Barack has answered those questions with the examples he set, by going high when they go low,” Obama said, a nod to a passage in her well-received Democratic convention speech about the lessons she and the president have taught their daughters.

She sparked a level of enthusiasm among the crowd that Clinton does not always manage, even when she rattled off statistics about President Obama’s margin of error in swing states in his reelection and how he would have lost several of them if young voters stayed home.

If any question remained about how crucial Clinton’s all-star cast of surrogates will be in these final weeks of the campaign, the first lady put them to rest.

“The presidency doesn’t change who you are, it reveals who you are,” Obama said, picking up on a theme Clinton regularly raises in her stump speeches. “If a candidate is erratic and threatening, if a candidate traffics in prejudice lies and fear on the trail … that is who they are.”

The first lady directly confronted the lackluster enthusiasm for Clinton among millennials. “When I hear folks saying they don’t feel inspired in this election, let me tell you: I disagree. I am inspired. For eight years, I have had the privilege to see what it actually takes to do this job.

"We have an opportunity to elect one of the most qualified people who ever endeavored to become president.”

Obama ticked off all the virtues she admired in Clinton, and then delivered a line that was met with loud approval from the crowd: “And, yes, she happens to be a woman.”