Mike Pence receives 'excellent' health review from doctor

GOP vice presidential nominee Mike Pence appears to be in good health.

A letter released by Pence's doctor Saturday notes that the 57-year-old governor of Indiana is in “excellent general and cardiovascular health” and “medically able to maintain [his] high level of professional work."

"You live a healthy lifestyle and maintain an excellent diet and exercise program," wrote Michael F. Busk, a physician at the St. Vincent Health, Wellness and Preventative Care Institute in Indianapolis who has been Pence’s doctor since 2013.

Pence's medical letter was released after Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, along with Hillary Clinton, the Democratic nominee, and her running mate, Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, released partial health records this week.

Busk's letter noted that Pence's father was a smoker who died from a heart attack. Busk added that Pence does not smoke and his visits to a cardiologist found his heart in good health.

The only medication Pence takes is Claritin, an antihistamine sold over the counter, for seasonal allergies, Busk said.

Trump, 70, takes a statin, a drug for lowering cholesterol, along with a low dose of aspirin. He disclosed medical notes this week that also showed him overweight.