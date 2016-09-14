TRAIL GUIDE
Donald Trump campaigns Wednesday in Ohio. Hillary Clinton is still recovering from her pneumonia, but her campaign — including Bill Clinton and Chelsea Clinton — continues to pack in events.

  • Donald Trump's televised consult with Dr. Oz is another odd turn. Campaign says he won't get into the weeds, but Dr. Oz complicates matters by announcing that Trump shared exam results
  • Colin Powell calls Trump "disgrace" in emails and says hackers have more of them
  • Hillary Clinton's policies could fill a book; Trump has offered little on his governing plans
  • This video shows what happened after a 69-year-old woman was punched at
    a Trump rally
  • What do voters thing of Clinton's health? There's a poll for that
Sept. 14, 2016
1:37 p.m. Sept. 14, 2016, 1:37 p.m. Reporting from North Las Vegas

Some minority voters in Las Vegas area see Donald Trump's rhetoric as a threat

Chris Megerian

(John Locher / Associated Press)
(John Locher / Associated Press)

Colleen Downey doesn’t think things are all that great right now, working paycheck to paycheck as a school bus driver. 

But Republican nominee Donald Trump’s call to “make America great again” repels her. 

“I don’t know when his time was considered great,” she said. “I’m a woman and I’m black. I have more opportunities now.”

Downey, 35, is a student at the community college here where Bill Clinton spoke on Wednesday, and although she didn’t attend the speech, she’s planning to vote for Hillary Clinton.

So is Crisol Esparza, 20, another student, who said her family emigrated legally from Mexico. Even though Trump said his border control policies are focused on immigrants in the U.S. illegally, that "doesn't make it any better."

“I pay attention to his words," she said. “We don’t feel welcome.”

Rosemary Hall, an African American administrative assistant who attended Clinton's speech, described Trump's slogan as "make America hate again."

She's been disturbed by Trump's rhetoric about Mexicans and Muslims, who he's suggested should be barred from entering the country. 

"It's them today," Hall said. "It's us tomorrow."

