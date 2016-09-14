Some minority voters in Las Vegas area see Donald Trump's rhetoric as a threat

Colleen Downey doesn’t think things are all that great right now, working paycheck to paycheck as a school bus driver.

But Republican nominee Donald Trump’s call to “make America great again” repels her.

“I don’t know when his time was considered great,” she said. “I’m a woman and I’m black. I have more opportunities now.”

Downey, 35, is a student at the community college here where Bill Clinton spoke on Wednesday, and although she didn’t attend the speech, she’s planning to vote for Hillary Clinton.

So is Crisol Esparza, 20, another student, who said her family emigrated legally from Mexico. Even though Trump said his border control policies are focused on immigrants in the U.S. illegally, that "doesn't make it any better."

“I pay attention to his words," she said. “We don’t feel welcome.”

Rosemary Hall, an African American administrative assistant who attended Clinton's speech, described Trump's slogan as "make America hate again."

She's been disturbed by Trump's rhetoric about Mexicans and Muslims, who he's suggested should be barred from entering the country.

"It's them today," Hall said. "It's us tomorrow."