Hillary Clinton canceled her trip to California this week after a diagnosis of pneumonia. Donald Trump makes an appearance in Baltimore Monday before heading to North Carolina.

  • Donald Trump said on Fox Monday morning that he would release results from a recent physical
  • A few minutes later on CNBC, Trump took shots at Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, US Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and the FBI, before releasing a new ad
  • Hillary Clinton diagnosed with pneumonia, cancels California trip but will teleconference in to one fundraiser.
  • Clinton felt unwell at a Sept. 11 service. The Secret Service denied a report that it violated protocol when Clinton departed. The campaign says it 'could have done better yesterday'
  • In California, Clinton holds a wide lead
Sept. 12, 2016
Christine Rushton

Judges at the Miss America pageant gave Miss New York Camille Sims 20 seconds to answer a question that seems to plague public figures this year: "What do you think of Donald Trump?"

Sims laid out her response without hesitation — but with a laugh. 

“I think he’s a bright reminder of how our country needs to come together. If you don’t agree with his message, then it's time to decide where you stand in this debate," Sims said. "As Americans, we need to make sure that we come together, represent what it means to be American — which is celebrating all people from all backgrounds."

Miss Arkansas Savvy Shields, the competition's 2017 winner, fielded a similar question on Hillary Clinton, but simply warned both candidates to watch their actions. She also added that truth is hard to follow in this election cycle with the media's "love to sensationalize everything."  

