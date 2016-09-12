Judges at the Miss America pageant gave Miss New York Camille Sims 20 seconds to answer a question that seems to plague public figures this year: "What do you think of Donald Trump?"

Sims laid out her response without hesitation — but with a laugh.

“I think he’s a bright reminder of how our country needs to come together. If you don’t agree with his message, then it's time to decide where you stand in this debate," Sims said. "As Americans, we need to make sure that we come together, represent what it means to be American — which is celebrating all people from all backgrounds."

Miss Arkansas Savvy Shields, the competition's 2017 winner, fielded a similar question on Hillary Clinton, but simply warned both candidates to watch their actions. She also added that truth is hard to follow in this election cycle with the media's "love to sensationalize everything."