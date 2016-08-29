Donald Trump's new ad echoes John Edwards' campaigns

Borrowing a phrase made popular by Democrat John Edwards, GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump released a new television ad on Monday called “Two Americas: Economy."

The 30-second spot, set to air in nine key states, paints a dire picture of what would happen to the economy if Hillary Clinton was elected president.

“In Hillary Clinton’s America, the middle class gets crushed. Spending goes up. Taxes go up. Hundreds of thousands of jobs disappear. It’s more of the same — but worse,” the voiceover in the ad says over images of a dour-looking Clinton, sad-eyed families and a shuttered business.

The music then turns upbeat and the images sunny, and the voiceover continues, “In Donald Trump’s America, working families get tax relief. Millions of new jobs created. Wages go up. Small businesses thrive. The American dream achievable. Change that makes America great again.”

The "two Americas” theme was made famous during Edwards’ speech at the 2004 Democratic National Convention when he accepted the nomination as John F. Kerry's running mate. Edwards, then a North Carolina senator, used the phrase to describe how the haves and the have-nots have different access to healthcare, education and economic stability.

"We shouldn't have two different economies in America: one for people who are set for life, they know their kids and their grandkids are going to be just fine; and then one for most Americans, people who live paycheck to paycheck," said Edwards, who also frequently used the phrase during his 2008 presidential campaign.

Since then, the phrase has been used in different ways to describe the nation’s divisions, such as the liberal coasts vs. the conservative heartland, or the public vs. the private sector. Trump used the phrase in an immigration ad he released earlier this month.