Donald Trump is set to speak today at the funeral of conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly
- Hillary Clinton expresses regrets for calling half of Donald Trump supporters "deplorables"
- Clinton talks about Trump's praise of Vladmir Putin, calling it 'unseemly'
- Trump: Iranians who harass the U.S. Navy 'will be shot out of the water'
- Trump's campaign says he didn't know his interview with Larry King would be aired on Russian television
Snapshot from the campaign trail: Tim Kaine attends a football game in Virginia
Latest updates
