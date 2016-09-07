Sure, Trump is down big in New York. So what? 'He's one of us.'

Polls have Donald Trump losing New York state by an average of nearly 20 percentage points. And yes, it's about as solidly blue as you can get.

But don't tell that to the couple hundred members of the state's Conservative Party who were mingling over beer, wine and hand-carved turkey Wednesday night in a Marriott Marquis hotel ballroom near Times Square.

The party was set to give Trump its endorsement Wednesday night. And the candidate, who has been criticized for spending his scarce time in states that are considered uncompetitive, planned to show up, just before a live network television candidates' forum being filmed nearby at NBC.

"I think he believes he can win New York," said Mike Long, chairman of the Conservative Party. "Not all the staff is on board, but a good portion of the staff is on board."

So is Long, who insists Trump is being underestimated and that Hillary Clinton has no enthusiasm behind her.

"That blunt style is real New York style," said David Curcio, a 38-year-old attorney from Staten Island, perhaps the only conservative enclave in the region.

When a reporter mentions that Clinton is a former New York senator, Curcio's mother interjects with a bit of her own New York style.

"She's a carpetbagger!" said Carol D'Amato, who dispels any notion that she is related to Alfonse D'Amato, the former Republican senator, before the question is asked.

She admits New York is tough for Trump, because there are so many liberals. But she makes an appeal that she believes will carry the day.

"He's one of us," she said. "You should vote for one of your own."