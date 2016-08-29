LOCAL
Framed, Chapter 1: She was the PTA mom everyone knew. Who would want to harm her?
Aug. 29, 2016
12:50 p.m. Aug. 29, 2016, 12:50 p.m.

No, Ice Cube does not back Donald Trump

Lisa Mascaro

No, Ice Cube does not back Donald Trump

Seems there may have been some confusion after rapper Ice Cube shared his thoughts on the presidential race.

The West Coast star offered insight on Donald Trump's popular appeal before also quickly dismissing the GOP nominee as out of touch with struggling Americans, during an interview months ago with Bloomberg,

"Rich, powerful, do what you want to do, say what you want to say, be how you want to be. That's kind of been like the American Dream," the rapper said.

"Do I think he's going to do anything to help poor people or people that's struggling? No," the rapper went on. "He's a rich white guy. How does he — how can he relate?"

On Saturday, some pro-Trump Twitter accounts tweeted parts of the interview to imply the rapper was endorsing Trump. 

It is unclear if the accounts are associated with the Trump campaign. 

Ice Cube, though, did not take it lightly.

He issued a scathing rebuttal — one unprintable in a family paper, and another that included an apparently doctored photo that appeared on one Twitter account of him wearing a Trump shirt alongside his out-of-context quote.

Trump's campaign did not immediately respond for comment.

