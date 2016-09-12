TRAIL GUIDE
Trail Guide CAMPAIGN 2016
NATION POLITICS TRAIL GUIDE

Hillary Clinton cancels her trip to California after a diagnosis of pneumonia. Donald Trump appears in Baltimore before heading to North Carolina.

  • Donald Trump said he would release results from a recent physical, with Fox News reporting later that he'll do it on "Dr. Oz"
  • Hillary Clinton's campaign says she will release more records too
  • Clinton cancels California trip but will teleconference in to one fundraiser
  • In California, Clinton holds a wide lead
  • Meet the woman whose job it is to sell Trump to Latinos. Her own life has been spent helping immigrants, including those who came illegally
Sept. 12, 2016
4:59 p.m. Sept. 12, 2016, 4:59 p.m.

Trump keeps focus on Clinton's 'deplorables' remark

Seema Mehta

Trump keeps focus on Clinton's 'deplorables' remark

(Brian Blanco / Getty Images)
(Brian Blanco / Getty Images)

Donald Trump brought a diverse group of supporters, including an African American couple and a pastor, onstage with him Monday night to slap back at rival Hillary Clinton’s claim that many of his backers are “deplorables.”

“I am probably a lot of things. Deplorable is not one of them, I reassure you,” said one woman at an evening rally in Asheville, N.C. “We are going to make America great again, and Hillary needs to take a nap!”

Trump said the group he brought onstage represented his supporters throughout the nation as he tried to keep attention focused on the comment Clinton made Friday night that half of Trump supporters were a “basket of deplorables” who held racist, sexist and other views that are contrary to the nation’s values.

Clinton later apologized for saying the group amounted to half of Trump’s supporters but did not back down from her claim that a segment of the Republican presidential nominee’s backers hold such views.

Trump said Clinton showed her true beliefs when she made the comment at a New York fundraiser.

“Hillary Clinton spoke with hatred in her heart to these working-class Americans, absolute hatred in her heart,” he said. “… She called these Americans every name in the book – racist, sexist, xenophobic, Islamophobic – she said they were not even American…. Never in history has a major-party presidential candidate so viciously demonized the American voter.”

Through this year's presidential race, Trump has been criticized by Democrats as well as some Republicans for his insults against Mexican immigrants, women, Muslims, the disabled and war veterans.

On Monday, Trump avoided discussing the other major development in the presidential race – Clinton’s pneumonia diagnosis and dehydration at a Sept. 11 ceremony in New York on Sunday.

He was interrupted by about a dozen protesters who were escorted out by security. Video posted by ABC News shows a Trump supporter slapping at three of them as they were being led away.

Latest updates

By the numbers

All things Clinton | All things Trump

How does Clinton or Trump get to 270 electoral votes? Play with our map.

Who's endorsing who? Find out which celebrities support each candidate.

Find out which Republicans support Donald Trump

Get free news and analysis in your inbox daily from our political team.

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
71°