Trump keeps focus on Clinton's 'deplorables' remark

Donald Trump brought a diverse group of supporters, including an African American couple and a pastor, onstage with him Monday night to slap back at rival Hillary Clinton’s claim that many of his backers are “deplorables.”

“I am probably a lot of things. Deplorable is not one of them, I reassure you,” said one woman at an evening rally in Asheville, N.C. “We are going to make America great again, and Hillary needs to take a nap!”

Trump said the group he brought onstage represented his supporters throughout the nation as he tried to keep attention focused on the comment Clinton made Friday night that half of Trump supporters were a “basket of deplorables” who held racist, sexist and other views that are contrary to the nation’s values.

Clinton later apologized for saying the group amounted to half of Trump’s supporters but did not back down from her claim that a segment of the Republican presidential nominee’s backers hold such views.

Trump said Clinton showed her true beliefs when she made the comment at a New York fundraiser.

“Hillary Clinton spoke with hatred in her heart to these working-class Americans, absolute hatred in her heart,” he said. “… She called these Americans every name in the book – racist, sexist, xenophobic, Islamophobic – she said they were not even American…. Never in history has a major-party presidential candidate so viciously demonized the American voter.”

Through this year's presidential race, Trump has been criticized by Democrats as well as some Republicans for his insults against Mexican immigrants, women, Muslims, the disabled and war veterans.

On Monday, Trump avoided discussing the other major development in the presidential race – Clinton’s pneumonia diagnosis and dehydration at a Sept. 11 ceremony in New York on Sunday.

He was interrupted by about a dozen protesters who were escorted out by security. Video posted by ABC News shows a Trump supporter slapping at three of them as they were being led away.