TRAIL GUIDE
Trail Guide CAMPAIGN 2016
NATION POLITICS TRAIL GUIDE

Donald Trump tried to again double down on his hard line immigration plan over the weekend, but the details of the deportation plan remain fuzzy.

Aug. 29, 2016
8:27 a.m. Aug. 29, 2016, 8:27 a.m.

Twitter is skeptical of Donald Trump's claims he will stop crime

Christine Rushton

Twitter is skeptical of Donald Trump's claims he will stop crime

Another round of tweets by Donald Trump aimed at appealing to African American and Latino voters elicited more questions than support for him Monday.

Trump pledged to stop "inner-city crime," but he was quickly denounced by many for exaggerating crime problems and for conflating those who live in dangerous neighborhoods with black Americans as a whole.

Violent crime rates in the U.S. have decreased over the last 20 years, according to FBI data.

Latest updates

By the numbers

All things Clinton | All things Trump

How does Clinton or Trump get to 270 electoral votes? Play with our map.

Who's endorsing who? Find out which celebrities support each candidate.

Find out which Republicans support Donald Trump

Get free news and analysis in your inbox daily from our political team.

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
73°