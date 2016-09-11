Video shows Hillary Clinton struggling to stand as she left 9/11 ceremony

Video emerged Sunday of Hillary Clinton struggling to stand and needing help to get into her vehicle as questions swirled about the Democratic presidential nominee’s health after she abruptly left a 9/11 ceremony in New York City.

In the 19-second video, a woman is seen clutching Clinton’s left arm as her vehicle approaches, and then two men grab both of her arms and help her into the vehicle as her knees appear to buckle.

Clinton was attending a 9/11 ceremony when she left around 9:30 a.m. because she felt “overheated,” according to campaign spokesman Nick Merrill.

“Secretary Clinton attended the September 11th Commemoration Ceremony for just an hour and thirty minutes this morning to pay her respects and greet some of the families of the fallen,” Merrill said in a statement. “During the ceremony, she felt overheated so departed to go to her daughter's apartment, and is feeling much better.”

Shortly before noon, Clinton left Chelsea Clinton’s apartment, wearing sunglasses and waving to diners at a nearby restaurant.

"I'm feeling great, it's a beautiful day in New York," Clinton said, before heading to her home in Chappaqua.

Republicans have focused on Clinton’s health on the campaign trail, with GOP nominee Donald Trump repeatedly questioning her strength and stamina.

Sunday’s incident will only amplify these questions, in part because of the abrupt nature of her departure from the ceremony and the lack of details about what occurred from her campaign. The reporters who were traveling with Clinton were not told about her condition or her whereabouts for 90 minutes after she left the ceremony.