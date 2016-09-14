Watch: Donald Trump rallies supporters in Canton, Ohio

TRAIL GUIDE
Donald Trump campaigns Wednesday in Ohio. Hillary Clinton is still recovering from her pneumonia, but her campaign — including Bill Clinton and Chelsea Clinton — continues to pack in events.

  • Clinton's doctor releases a statement outlining, among other things, the candidate's recovery from pnemonia
  • Trump's televised consult with Dr. Oz is another odd turn. Campaign says he won't get into the weeds, but Dr. Oz complicates matters by announcing that Trump shared exam results
  • Colin Powell calls Trump "disgrace" in emails and says hackers have more of them
  • Trump is interrupted by a pastor in Flint who tells him not to 'give a political speech'
  • Bill and Chelsea Clinton plan to step down from a board at the family's foundation if Hillary Clinton is elected president
Sept. 14, 2016
