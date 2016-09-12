Watch live: Donald Trump speaks to National Guard conference

Hillary Clinton canceled her trip to California this week after a diagnosis of pneumonia. Donald Trump appeared in Baltimore Monday before heading to North Carolina.
- Donald Trump said on Fox Monday morning that he would release results from a recent physical, with Fox reporting later that he'll do it on "Dr. Oz"
- Hillary Clinton's campaign says she will release more records too
- Clinton cancels California trip but will teleconference in to one fundraiser
- In California, Clinton holds a wide lead
- Meet the woman whose job it is to sell Trump to Latinos. Her own life has been spent helping immigrants, including those who came illegally
