TRAIL GUIDE
Trail Guide CAMPAIGN 2016
NATION POLITICS TRAIL GUIDE

Donald Trump heads to Toledo, Ohio. Hillary Clinton rallies in Orlando, Fla.

  • Hillary Clinton had nearly $20 million more cash on hand than Donald Trump at the end of August
  • Trump says black communities are in the worse shape "ever, ever, ever"
  • Trump's campaign tries to use gender to undercut Clinton's candidacy
  • The two candidates' responses to the weekend's bombs show voters a stark difference in approaches to national security
Sept. 21, 2016
11:41 a.m. Sept. 21, 2016, 11:41 a.m.

Watch live: Hillary Clinton speaks in Orlando

Chris Megerian

Watch live: Hillary Clinton speaks in Orlando

Latest updates

By the numbers

All things Clinton | All things Trump

How does Clinton or Trump get to 270 electoral votes? Play with our map.

Who's endorsing who? Find out which celebrities support each candidate.

Find out which Republicans support Donald Trump

Get free news and analysis in your inbox daily from our political team.

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
83°