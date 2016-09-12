Watch Live: Trump rallies supporters in Asheville, N.C.

Hillary Clinton cancels her trip to California after a diagnosis of pneumonia. Donald Trump appears in Baltimore before heading to North Carolina.

holds a wide lead Meet the woman whose job it is to sell Trump to Latinos. Her own life has been spent helping immigrants, including those who came illegally