'West Wing' actors hit the trail for Hillary Clinton

Anyone feeling nostalgic for a "West Wing" reunion can head to Ohio this weekend, where members of the cast are stumping for Hillary Clinton.

The television show, which depicted a fictional, left-leaning presidential administration, aired its last episode in 2006, although it remains popular with fans who continue to binge-watch old episodes.

Martin Sheen, who played the president, isn't participating. But Richard Schiff, Allison Janney, Bradley Whitford, Dulé Hill, Joshua Malina and Mary McCormack (better known as Toby, C.J., Josh, Charlie, Will and Kate) are expected to make the rounds.