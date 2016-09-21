'West Wing' actors hit the trail for Hillary Clinton

Donald Trump heads to Toledo, Ohio. Hillary Clinton rallies in Orlando, Fla.
- Trump faced his first questions over controversies involving his foundation and "birther" comments.
- Despite concerns that stop-and-frisk policies are racially discriminatory, Trump wants to see the tactic expanded.
- Clinton had nearly $20 million more cash on hand than Trump at the end of August.
- Trump says black communities are in the worse shape "ever, ever, ever."
- Trump's campaign tries to use gender to undercut Clinton's candidacy.
- The two candidates' responses to the weekend's bombings show voters a stark difference in approaches to national security.
