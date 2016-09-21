TRAIL GUIDE
Trail Guide CAMPAIGN 2016
NATION POLITICS TRAIL GUIDE

Donald Trump heads to Toledo, Ohio. Hillary Clinton rallies in Orlando, Fla.

  • Trump faced his first questions over controversies involving his foundation and "birther" comments.
  • Despite concerns that stop-and-frisk policies are racially discriminatory, Trump wants to see the tactic expanded.
  • Clinton had nearly $20 million more cash on hand than Trump at the end of August.
  • Trump says black communities are in the worse shape "ever, ever, ever."
  • Trump's campaign tries to use gender to undercut Clinton's candidacy.
  • The two candidates' responses to the weekend's bombings show voters a stark difference in approaches to national security.
Sept. 21, 2016
4:19 p.m. Sept. 21, 2016, 4:19 p.m.

'West Wing' actors hit the trail for Hillary Clinton

Chris Megerian

'West Wing' actors hit the trail for Hillary Clinton

(David Rose / NBC)
(David Rose / NBC)

Anyone feeling nostalgic for a "West Wing" reunion can head to Ohio this weekend, where members of the cast are stumping for Hillary Clinton.

The television show, which depicted a fictional, left-leaning presidential administration, aired its last episode in 2006, although it remains popular with fans who continue to binge-watch old episodes.

Martin Sheen, who played the president, isn't participating. But Richard Schiff, Allison Janney, Bradley Whitford, Dulé Hill, Joshua Malina and Mary McCormack (better known as Toby, C.J., Josh, Charlie, Will and Kate) are expected to make the rounds.

Latest updates

By the numbers

All things Clinton | All things Trump

How does Clinton or Trump get to 270 electoral votes? Play with our map.

Who's endorsing who? Find out which celebrities support each candidate.

Find out which Republicans support Donald Trump

Get free news and analysis in your inbox daily from our political team.

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
79°