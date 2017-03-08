In the kitchen: Bone broth, Purim and our top recipes for February

Ever heard of bone broth? Touted as a superfood by some fans, a miracle elixer by others, it’s the latest darling of the health food world, popularized by the rise of the Paleo diet. We investigate and find the broth sounds an awful lot like, well, stock, that lowly kitchen staple.

Speaking of popular, we look back at your favorite recipes from this past February. We also collected some great recipes to celebrate the Jewish holiday Purim (seriously, can you ever have too many hamantaschen recipes?), and take a look at ways to use cherimoya, now in season.

YOU SAY BONE BROTH, I SAY STOCK

The term “bone broth” might be new, but the technique — simmering bones in water, with perhaps vegetables, herbs and spices thrown in for added flavor — is just a fancy name for stock, one of the fundamental building blocks of classic French and other cuisines as well as a basic kitchen staple. We take a look at the technique, and share recipes, so you can make your own bone broth, or stock, at home.

OUR TOP RECIPES FOR FEBRUARY 2017

Needless to say, we had a sweet tooth this past month, at least when it came to our favorite recipes. Proof’s chocolate espresso layer cake remains a reader favorite, and we couldn’t get enough of Willa Jean’s cornmeal muffins, brown sugar and bourbon baby back ribs, no-bake peanut butter bars and more. Here are our top 10 recipes for February 2017.

VIDEO: BREAK DOWN A BELL PEPPER LIKE A PRO

SNAP Video Test Kitchen director Noelle Carter demonstrates how to break down a bell pepper. Test Kitchen director Noelle Carter demonstrates how to break down a bell pepper. See more videos

HAMANTASCHEN TO CELEBRATE PURIM

According to food writer and cookbook author Phyllis Glazer, “One of the most important and beautiful customs of Purim is giving the gift of food.” We’ve compiled 17 of our favorite recipes to celebrate the Jewish holiday, from Nutella-filled hamantaschen to a simple noodle dish with cabbage, poppy seeds and pepitas.

WHAT TO DO WITH THE CHERIMOYAS IN SEASON

With its odd shape and leathery green skin, the cherimoya is probably one of the more unusual fruit to be found at the farmers market right now. Also known as the “custard apple,” the tropical fruit is prized for its velvety texture and sweet flavor. We share tips on how to use, as well as some great recipes.

