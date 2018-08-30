Essential California: L.A. Mayor Garcetti spreads the political wealth

The Democratic Midterm Victory Fund is L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti’s most ambitious fundraising endeavor yet to help his party — and his national profile as he considers a long-shot bid for the White House. The committee had raised $673,000 through late June, according to a Times analysis of the most recent filings. It’s one of the most concrete efforts by the mayor to expand his political presence beyond California. Will it make friends who will help him in 2020? Los Angeles Times