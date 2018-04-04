Sixty years after partnering with MLK, James Lawson still sees racism everywhere. Yet his optimism remains

They were the same age, King and Lawson. Fifty years after King's death, Lawson is a member of a rapidly diminishing group of King's contemporaries who can tell you what it was like then and how it compares to now. Lawson has had the opportunity to live the long life that King was denied. For 25 years he was the pastor of the Holman United Methodist Church in the Jefferson Park neighborhood. At 89, sharp-minded and contemplative (see his TEDx talk from three years ago), he continues to be a presence here at the church and he still teaches at Cal State Northridge. He is scheduled to be in Memphis on April 4 for the events commemorating King's assassination 50 years ago.