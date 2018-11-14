I grew up watching the hills burn. Now L.A.'s fires just seem cruel

Except for the fire, they would say, but again — no. The fire was all part of it. Wild, frightening, destroying the daily routine, putting everyone on edge, but I knew I was safe. My parents would keep it away, even if it burned all the way up to Castle Peak, all the way over to Bell Canyon and most of the way down the hillside brush to Valley Circle Boulevard, at the far end of our block. The other grade-schoolers would jump up and down, scream like sirens and hope for a ride in a firetruck. I liked to wait for the wind to die down and let the snowflake-like ash fall on my corduroys.