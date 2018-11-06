Today is the end of a voting era in Los Angeles County

I guess it’s because the new system sounds impersonal, the civic engagement version of a big box store that’s automated to the point that you can be in and out with little or no human interaction. That’s fine for buying groceries, but casting a vote feels more satisfying to me when I recognize my neighbors and there’s a little bit of a line and some effort required to remind me that I’m participating in a sacred democratic act with millions of other people. It’s why I’ve never switched to mail voting. Filling out a form on the couch doesn’t deliver the same sense of accomplishment as marking up a ballot standing with my fellow citizens. There’s something cathartic, too, about punctuating each vote with firm thrust of the ink pen, something you just can’t replicate on a touch screen.