Want to help fire evacuees? Think before you tweet

The first and most troubling are misstatements from official sources — i.e., Garcetti’s tweet. At the time of this writing, Topanga hasn’t burned but the mayor’s tweet has yet to be deleted or corrected. Then there’s the pernicious subcategory of misstatements from official-seeming sources, such as @LALATE, which tweeted Friday night: “its burning in #Trancas, its in #Zuma, and its heading into #Topanga.” I know not to dwell on the assertions of “a leading national news site” I’ve never heard of. (The tweet’s lack of apostrophes was also heartening.) But it still took a heart-stopping minute before I could determine that @LALATE was a feed I could safely ignore.