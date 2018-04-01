Mary Magdalene doesn't need a feminist makeover

In her 2000 book, "The Making of the Magdalen," Katherine L. Jansen, a historian at the Catholic University of America, points out that as the Middle Ages progressed, Mary Magdalene became the most beloved Catholic saint after the Virgin Mary. Churches all over Europe were named after her, as were colleges at Oxford and Cambridge. In France two competing pilgrimage sites claimed to hold her bones. Fusing the holy and the erotic, as befits her reputed history, Magdalene starred for many centuries in legend, drama, devotional tracts, and above all, visual art that celebrated her washing Jesus' feet, weeping at the foot of the cross, encountering the risen Lord and meditating on her past. (One of the most striking examples is Georges de la Tour's 1640 painting, "The Magdalene with the Smoking Flame," at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.) People believed that if one of the greatest sinners could become one of the greatest saints, she could effectively intercede with God on their behalf.