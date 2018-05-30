A blue wave in O.C.? More like a slow tide rising

Rouda, Keirstead or the others who are running aren't to blame, though. The problems lie with the Democratic Party of Orange County. Unlike the O.C. GOP, it never developed a robust farm system of candidates who learned the ropes of elections by running for school boards or sanitation districts. Now, when Orange County is itching for strong Democratic candidates, the Dems have few to showcase. (Really, state Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva of Fullerton should've run for the 39th — and would've probably easily won.) It's almost as if party leaders couldn't fathom that this day would come — and how sad is that?