Can anything bring CEO pay back down to earth?

One way to do that is to take advantage of another Dodd-Frank provision called “say on pay.” This is a triennial up-or-down vote by shareholders on the CEO’s compensation package. Currently only 3% get voted down, and the vote has no binding consequences. But suppose directors suffered some real pain — say forfeiting their own pay — if the CEO compensation package was defeated. That might prompt directors to be more circumspect, and with a little luck, start a spiral that brings CEO pay back down to earth.