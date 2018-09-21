After living through Florence, I think few people realize how unstable the ground is beneath our feet

Last year, nine months after Hurricane Irma tore through the Caribbean, I traveled from my home in North Carolina to Anguilla to teach writing workshops to children and adults as part of a literary festival. As a prompt, I asked them to describe what they could not forget about the storm. When they read their work aloud, a large man wiped away tears as he described throwing his weight against his front door in a failed attempt to keep it closed. As she described the sound of the wind, a woman’s shoulders shook, and the person beside her laid a hand on her back to steady her. A student from a wealthier, more elevated neighborhood expressed guilt for how little she had suffered and lost. Children invented new ways to describe terror: The storm sounded like a pack of hungry wolves, or dinosaurs on the doorstep.