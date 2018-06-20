Family relationships have long been part of the bedrock of U.S. immigration policy. Then came Trump

Congress gradually repealed racial and ethnic restrictions on immigration and citizenship. The country came to recognize that our immigration rules should protect the dignity and integrity of all families. In 1965, Congress said explicitly that the government could not deny a visa based on national origin, race or gender. The same law established the family as part of the bedrock of American immigration policy. When President Lyndon B. Johnson signed this bill, in a ceremony at the base of the Statue of Liberty, his message was clear: No longer would families be “kept apart because a husband or a wife or a child had been born in the wrong place.”