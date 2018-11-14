The world must sanction Iran's government and support Iranians

We do not fault Iranians for their government’s decision to send hundreds of millions of dollars annually to terrorist organizations such as Hamas and Hezbollah, or to prop up Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government with billions in aid, or to fight proxy wars in Iraq and Yemen. It is not the people’s choice to write “Israel must be wiped out” and “Death to America, Death to Israel” on Iran’s expanding arsenal of ballistic missiles. Nor do we hold those who may live in Qom or Tehran or Esfahan responsible for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s desire for nuclear warfare capabilities.