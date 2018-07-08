These young black women made desegregation possible. We need to learn from their example

After the Brown ruling, girls also volunteered in vastly disproportionate numbers to be the first to desegregate formerly all-white schools — another trial. To be “admitted” to historically white schools in the deep South, girls had to pass a battery of tests and an interview with the school board. In 1963, the all-white, all-male Charleston School Board requested to see 12-year-old Millicent Brown. They wanted to know if she liked her black school, and if she enjoyed going to school with her friends. “So why would you want to leave that,” they queried, “and go someplace where you don’t know anybody?” Brown shot back: “Because I make friends wherever I go.” It was an artful response. In demonstrating her superior humanity, she had checkmated the whole room.