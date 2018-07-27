The awesomeness of 9,000 voices singing nah nah nah, nah-nah-nah-nah

Last Saturday, two old church-choir friends and I joined 9,000 fellow Californians to sing. Some of the music was easy, but a good deal of it was challenging, which was to our liking. Much of it was locally sourced, even more appealing. We sang for a full 90 minutes, 2,000 of us in Disney Hall alone, including a hundred Los Angeles Master Chorale singers, and many more singers at hubs around the state — San Diego, Sacramento, Berkeley, Fresno, Riverside. To say the Big Sing was awesome would be an understatement.