This flag is your flag, not Trump's

When Trump ordered a ban on travel to the United States by people from seven Muslim-majority countries, I stood in a crowd of protesters outside the international terminal at LAX. Some around me were there because they had family members or friends trapped abroad. Many others knew no one affected, but felt outraged at the religious prejudice that motivated it. The ban was a blow to the core American value that all humans are created equal and have an unalienable right to the pursuit of happiness. For me, the climax of the protest was when the crowd — composed of people of myriad races, religions and national origins — joined in a heartfelt rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” It was as stirring a civic display as I have seen, for it was rooted in the values of the Declaration of Independence.