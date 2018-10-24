Trump's grotesque distortions of the migrant caravan and the reality at the border

But the total number of arrests along the border remains well below the historic peaks of two decades ago. So far in fiscal year 2018, U.S. Border Patrol agents have arrested 369,579 people along the border. This is up from the 303,916 arrests made in fiscal year 2017, but it’s down from the 408,870 arrests made in 2016 — and nowhere near the 1,643,679 arrests in 2000.