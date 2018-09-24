For Disneyland to regain goodwill in Anaheim, it needs to ensure the city benefits from its success

If Disneyland wants to regain goodwill in Anaheim, it should focus on how the city can benefit from the theme park’s success. A gate tax at Disneyland does precisely that. The more Anaheim helps Disneyland, the more tickets get sold, and the more revenue flows to the city. A $1 per ticket tax would bring in more than $18 million a year. With tax revenue like that at stake, local voters might even hesitate to pass Measure L because it might cause Disneyland to hike ticket prices, attract fewer visitors and reduce the city’s take.