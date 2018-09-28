Removing Father Serra's name from campus buildings is the easy part. To be truly inclusive, Stanford needs to do more

Recent scholarship has also revealed that men like Serra could not have built and run missions without the help of Native Americans. No doubt Indians’ labor was coerced, sometimes by soldiers, sometimes by padres, and sometimes by Indians in their employ. And yes, the threat of Spanish violence was everywhere. But to see men like Serra as all powerful is to deny the degree to which Indians not only resisted the missions but also, in one way or another, under horrific conditions, played a vital role in the religious and economic worlds that emerged there as they navigated the challenges of colonialism and sought to make the missions their own.