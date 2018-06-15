Dads with child support debt should not be imprisoned — especially on Father's Day

Why do fathers become indebted in the first place? Poverty and joblessness play key roles, but so does incarceration itself. Serving time in prison causes someone’s debt to soar. Half of the 2.3 million people in prison are parents, and half of those have open child support orders. Since few incarcerated fathers can work for real wages, these orders go unpaid. States can and do charge interest on the accrued debt. (California charges 10%.) The 1986 Bradley Amendment bars the retroactive reduction of such debt.