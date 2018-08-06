Roll back car emissions rules for safety's sake? Baloney

Despite the horrific gas pipeline failure and explosion that killed eight people and leveled 35 homes in San Bruno in 2010, the pipeline and hazardous materials safety agency is entertaining an industry request to “mitigate” a long-standing requirement to pressure-test and replace old gas pipelines in densely populated areas. Likewise, the agency’s agenda has called out the hard fought safety requirements put in place after Southern California’s Aliso Canyon disaster as ripe for deregulation. In other words, DOT is looking to water down those rules too.