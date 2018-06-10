Samantha Bee's 'vile and vicious' language has nothing on the vile and vicious White House

Sure, Trump supporters like country singer Ted Nugent can get away with saying what Bee said, as long as he’s describing oh, say Hillary Clinton, but not swan-necked Ivanka. Not Ivanka of the immaculate Instagram. Ivanka of the The Spa by IVANKA TRUMP™. Ivanka who, as Buzzfeed reports, evidently tried to set up a meeting between her father and Russian President Vladimir Putin through a sketchy weightlifter.