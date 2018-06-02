When did Americans start bowing and scraping to VIPs?

We all bear responsibility for an abject social order that is built on our collective willingness to accommodate VIPs. We don’t strike enough, and we don’t boycott enough. We seem resigned to encroaching feudalism. Somehow we have concluded that airlines, for example, couldn’t stay in business by treating all customers equally and humanely — and it’s our shared duty to participate in a lunatic business model that treats passengers like cattle so that others can buy their way out of mistreatment to full human dignity.