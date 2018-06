When did Americans start bowing and scraping to VIPs?

Two years ago, I went to Elmhurst, Queens, in New York City, to be fingerprinted. A background check was run. My driver’s license was scrutinized. The official didn’t care how much money I had, or whether I was considered a god in my profession. He just wanted to know if I was a law-abiding, tax-paying citizen and good for the nominal fee of $85 for five years. And because I was, I’m less of a risk on airplanes, and I now get through security a little faster, a little more comfortably.