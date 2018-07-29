What happened in Helsinki again? The watershed that wasn't

There is a lesson for Trump’s critics here: move outside the self-reinforcing bubble created by Twitter and cable news. To understand the effect the former has on shaping elite opinion, imagine a flying flock of Twitter’s logo: a bird. At the front of this flock are the most influential opinion-shapers — the major network and newspaper correspondents, the social-media-savvy #resistance activists — and fanning out behind them are the rest of the medium’s users, in descending number of followers. When, in response to the latest bit of Trump-induced mania, the users at the head of the flock declare that now Trump has done the impeachable or is definitively guilty of collusion with Russia, the rest of Twitter moves in turn.