If you want better schools, don't evaluate teachers, coach them

She uses division with remainders to illustrate the approach. “Suppose you have 25 kids and six balloons. You have one balloon left over. That’s a remainder of one — end of story. Now suppose 26 kids are being driven to Disneyland and each car seats four kids. You can’t leave the two kids who don’t fit in six cars on the sidewalk and treat them as ‘remainders.’“ The students get the need to do the division, and they understand how many kids are left over. They also come up with another part of the solution: “You need seven cars.”